LEE, Eugene George Gene was born on June 17, 1933, in Latham, Ohio, to Pearl Manger and Enoch Lee. After graduating from Stivers High School in 1952, he began a 47-year career at General Motors. He was married to Norma Jean Tomich for 64 years and raised three children, Debra Jane Hatton (Tony Hatton), Lisa Ann Lee (Jim Lee) and Michael Eugene Lee, Sr. (Tanya Barnhart Lee). He is survived by his wife, three children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Gene was a hardworking man of the greatest generation. His smile and humor will be missed by his family and friends. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Jerry Wiles officiating. Burial will be at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.