LEHMAN, Eugene A. Age 94, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Danbury Senior Living. Eugene was a farmer and a retired sheet metal worker from Hughes & Bechtol Company after 30+ years. He was a graduate of Wayne High School in 1943, a Navy Veteran of WWII, a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church for over 70 years and active with the Sulphur Grove Senior Citizens. Eugene was preceded in death by his first wife, Charlotte O.; son, Ronald E.; his parents; 3 sisters & 2 brothers. He is survived by his wife, Donna M; daughter & son-in-law, Carol A. & Jeffrey T. Lynn of Cleveland; grandchildren, Kristen (Seth) Heidlebaugh, Kevin (Erin) Lynn; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews & great-great-nieces and nephews; and many friends. Funeral service 10 AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. David Potter officiating. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Danbury of Huber Heights and Hospice of Miami Valley for their compassionate care. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church or Hospice of Miami Valley in Eugene's memory. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019