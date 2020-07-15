1/1
Eugene PARTIN Jr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARTIN, Jr., Eugene Leo Eugene Leo Partin, Jr., 63 of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Sevierville, Tennessee. He was born on February 10, 1957, the son of the late Eugene Leo Partin, Sr. and Frances (Cary) Embry. Gene was a maintenance employee at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He enjoyed his motorcycles, racing, traveling to Tennessee and Florida, but most of all, he was a family man. Gene enjoyed being with his family and his love was unconditional. Gene is survived by his mother, Frances Embry; his son, Eugene Leo Partin III; his brother, Dennis (April) Partin of Hamilton; his sisters, Veronica (Charlie) Walden of Hamilton and Serena (Josh) Cupp of Lake Lakengren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with Pastor Larry Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved