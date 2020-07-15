PARTIN, Jr., Eugene Leo Eugene Leo Partin, Jr., 63 of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Sevierville, Tennessee. He was born on February 10, 1957, the son of the late Eugene Leo Partin, Sr. and Frances (Cary) Embry. Gene was a maintenance employee at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He enjoyed his motorcycles, racing, traveling to Tennessee and Florida, but most of all, he was a family man. Gene enjoyed being with his family and his love was unconditional. Gene is survived by his mother, Frances Embry; his son, Eugene Leo Partin III; his brother, Dennis (April) Partin of Hamilton; his sisters, Veronica (Charlie) Walden of Hamilton and Serena (Josh) Cupp of Lake Lakengren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with Pastor Larry Peters officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com