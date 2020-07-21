1/
EUGENE PARTIN
1977 - 2020
PARTIN III., Eugene L. "Geno" Age 42, of Hamilton, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Hamilton on November 14, 1977, the son of Eugene, Jr. and Janet (Webb) Partin. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He was employed for five years at McDonald's on Erie Highway. Geno enjoyed traveling with his dad and enjoyed his family. He is survived by his mother, Janet Partin; his grandmother, Frances Embry; several aunts, uncles and cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his father. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor John Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, July 23 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
Weigel Funeral Home
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
July 21, 2020
Prayers for the family! ❤
Darlene Garrett
Friend
