Eugene PHILPOT
1966 - 2020
PHILPOT, Eugene

Age 75, a longtime resident of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on November 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on January 18, 1945, in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of Chester and Marie (Hoskins) Philpot. He graduated from Lone Jack High School in Pineville and from Cumberland College in Kentucky. On

January 1, 1966, in Corbin,

Kentucky, he married Jessie Hurley. Gene was a production supervisor for several manufacturing companies in the area, including Delta Steel. He is

survived by his wife, Jessie Philpot; four boys, Don (Becky) Philpot, Dan Philpot, Rusty (Sarah) Philpot, and Dusty (Rosie) Philpot; five grandchildren, Zack, Reagan, Layne, Beckham, and Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bobby Philpot. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, November 29, 2020, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 27, 2020.
