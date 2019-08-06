Home

ROSE, Eugene C. "Gene" Age 89, went home to his Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1929 in Ocoee, Tennessee, to the late Cecil and Julie Rose. Gene served in the Korean Conflict and received two purple hearts. He retired from Champion Chemical Company in 1992 after 35 years. Gene faithfully attended the Eastside Freewill Baptist Church for over 50 years. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Polly in 2006. He is survived by five children, Patsy (Jay) Jones of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sharon (Jim) Montico of Springfield, John (Randi) Rose of West Liberty, Judy Rose of Springfield and Jeff (Beckie) Rose of Springfield. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Jeanette) Rose of South Charleston; Sister, Opal (Mike) Tallent of Maryville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11a.m. with viewing from 10-11a.m. at Eastside Freewill Baptist Church, 2735 Hilltop Avenue, Springfield. Rev. James Baldwin will be officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 6, 2019
