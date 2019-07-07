SCHWIETERMAN, Eugene A. "Gene" Of Kettering, Ohio, age 82 , passed away at his home surrounded by family on July 3, 2019. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara A. Schwieterman (Dorsten). He is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Olive (Winner); his sister, Betty Kozuh (Schwieterman), brothers Tom, Bud and Ted. He is survived by his sister, Sue Cordonnier (John) and his brothers spouses Anna Marie, Marilyn and Joanne. Surviving Gene are his 4 children Greg and Lisa (Evans), Arlene and John Davis, Mark and Mary (Kurpiel), Gary and Jennifer (Elza). Left to carry on Gene's legacy of kindness and compassion are his 12 grandchildren Alex (Naomi), Christopher (Lindsay), Zachary (Kyle), Megan (John), Jonathon, Ben (Kenzie), Adam (Ashley), Gus (Lauren), Sarah, Michael, Sam and Becky and 3 great grandchildren Noah, Colt and Emmett. Gene was a member of the men of Chaminade class of 1955. At the age of 18 he began a 40 year career at the University of Dayton that culminated in his retirement in 1995 as the Manager of UD Printing and Design. His hobbies included anything associated with his grandchildren ("put the round orange thing in the other round orange thing"), stained glass windows and building memories with Barb and his family. He was known as Uncle Gene to many adoring family members. Gene had many wonderful friends with whom he shared many great times. We thank them all for their friendship and loving care over the last few years (Thanks Big Tom!). A very heartfelt thank you to his Amazing caregivers, Junith and Priscilla for their dedicated service, care and love for Gene. They helped the family immensely as Gene fought the effects of his long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Also, special thanks to for their compassionate end of life care. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-7pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am Monday at St. Charles Borromeo Church. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to . Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019