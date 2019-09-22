Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene SIENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene SIENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene SIENS Obituary
SIENS, Eugene Richard Age 93 of Centerville, passed away September 18, 2019. Eugene resided at Bethany Lutheran Village, Centerville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Pearl (McCrossen) Siens, his wife Hazel (Puckett), and step-son Ron Kidder. He is survived by his 6 children: Kathy Wright, Gene (Joyce), Kris Blakeman, Keith (Nancy), Steve, and Kurt (Heidi) and one brother, James Siens. Eugene enjoyed monthly get-togethers with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. He had 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Eugene was a US Navy veteran who served on the USS Birmingham, a member of the Masonic Temple Far Hills Lodge #784 and an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Eugene will be deeply missed by his family, especially Donnie Broaddus and Melissa Kidder. A memorial service only for Eugene's life will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills, Dayton, OH 45429 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. He will be interred in a family plot at Bear Creek Hill Grove Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eugene Siens to The Cincinnati Reds Community Fund 100 Joe Nuxhall Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now