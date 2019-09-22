|
SIENS, Eugene Richard Age 93 of Centerville, passed away September 18, 2019. Eugene resided at Bethany Lutheran Village, Centerville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Pearl (McCrossen) Siens, his wife Hazel (Puckett), and step-son Ron Kidder. He is survived by his 6 children: Kathy Wright, Gene (Joyce), Kris Blakeman, Keith (Nancy), Steve, and Kurt (Heidi) and one brother, James Siens. Eugene enjoyed monthly get-togethers with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. He had 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Eugene was a US Navy veteran who served on the USS Birmingham, a member of the Masonic Temple Far Hills Lodge #784 and an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Eugene will be deeply missed by his family, especially Donnie Broaddus and Melissa Kidder. A memorial service only for Eugene's life will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills, Dayton, OH 45429 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. He will be interred in a family plot at Bear Creek Hill Grove Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eugene Siens to The Cincinnati Reds Community Fund 100 Joe Nuxhall Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019