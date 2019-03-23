SNIDER, Eugene M. "Gene" Age 89 formerly of Englewood and Tipp City, of Vandalia died Friday, March 22, 2019 after an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. He was born May 12, 1929 to the late Harry and Hazel (Elsas) Snider. Gene graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947 and served in the US Naval Reserves. He worked as a Draftsman and Designer for Chrysler Airtemp and later retired from Modern Industrial Plastics, a division of Duriron in 1994. After retirement Gene helped his son Rick at the funeral home and volunteered at the US Air Force Museum. He was raised in the Lutheran Church, attending Triumphant Cross in Trotwood, Holy Trinity in Englewood, First Lutheran in Troy and currently a member of St. Paul's Lutheran in Butler Twp. Gene was a Past Master of Mystic Lodge # 405 F. & A.M. and was a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Antioch Shrine Temple. Survived by his devoted and loving wife of 68 years Norma Jean (Woolf) Snider, daughters Sandy and her husband Russ Nagy of Columbus, OH, Amy and her husband Brian Williamson of Mobile, AL, son Rick and his wife Brenda Snider of Butler Twp., 8 grandchildren Phil (Sarah) Nagy, Emily Nagy, Aaron (Rachel) Williamson, Jay (Kristen) Williamson, Hannah (Chris) Mitchell, Katie (Jon) Leavell, Abby (Brett) Robinson, Carly (Tyler) McConnell, 16 great grandchildren, brother-in-law Earl Woolf and other family and friends. A Tribute of Gene's Life will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Pastor Kurt Lammi. A private interment will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery in W. Alexandria, OH on Monday. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff at Randall Residence in Tipp City and the Ohio Hospice of Miami County for their love and care. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter, The St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Antioch Shrine Foundation or The Ohio Hospice of Miami County in Gene's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary