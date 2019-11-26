|
|
SPICER, Eugene D. Age 83 of Bellbrook, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at . He was born July 10, 1936 in Coshocton, Ohio the son of Willard and Mary Spicer. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Laura Trimble. Eugene enjoyed sports, gardening and spending time with his family. Eugene is survived by his wife of 62 years Janice; sons, Michael (Durinda) Spicer, Dale (Amy) Spicer and Kevin (Rhonda) Spicer; sister, Delores Crooks; 9 grandchildren ad 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family request a donation be made in Eugene's name to 324 Wilmington Pike Dayton, OH. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Mt. Zion Park Cemetery Beavercreek, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019