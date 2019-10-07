|
SPOERL, Eugene P. Of Hamilton, OH passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 (age 88), surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on December 17, 1930 to Helen (Kreke) and Clarence Spoerl in Hamilton, OH. He was a member of St. Ann's Church, Hamilton Elks and . He retired from General Motors and the Hamilton Elks, where he loved to play golf. He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant First Class where he earned many medals. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, Notre Dame, Cincinnati Bengal's, playing cards and winning. He spent 16 years in Lindenwald Little League as a coach and manager. He leaves behind Pat, his wife of 64 years, four children: Stephen Spoerl, Denise (Rookie) Hail, Pete Spoerl and John (Cindy) Spoerl, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother Jude (Louise) Spoerl, Sister Diane (Vincent) Dolce and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim. Visit with the family prior to services at St. Ann's church of Hamilton on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 9:30 am 10:30 am. Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Badin High School or St. Ann's School.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 7, 2019