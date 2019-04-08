STEMLEY, Eugene Ivan 86, beloved husband, father, and Pop Pop, passed away on February 1, 2019. Born in New Weston, OH to Leo and Mariam (McKee) Stemley. A graduate of Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton, School of Engineering, served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. His career began at NCR in Research and Development, taking positions with several other major National Corporations into the field of OEM Major Accounts as OEM National Sales Manager at the forefront of the Computer revolution, travelling nationally and internationally. Gene was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a 50-year member of the NCR Country Club, an avid golfer especially in his retirement years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joan, their children, Kathleen, Gregory (Jody), Colleen (Brad) Cassidy, Karen (Jon) Wickersham), and Christopher (Staci); 7 grandchildren, Andrea, Timothy, Jessica, Alyssa, Katrina, Caitlin, Sydney, and step grand Kayla, his sister, Joann Hall, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, 12 April, at St. Alberts the Great Church in Kettering, Ohio Visitation 10:30am at church gathering area prior to the services at 12: noon. In lieu of flowers, family request donation to: Donate.cshospice.org Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary