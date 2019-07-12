Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene STORMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene STORMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene STORMER Obituary
STORMER, Eugene Edward Age 76, of Centerville, passed away on July 10, 2019. Gene was born on May 5, 1943 in Dayton, OH to Joseph and Vera Stormer. He served 6 years in the National Guard and retired as an engineer from DP&L after 28 years. Gene loved dogs, firearms, and serving as an Elder for Fairhaven Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Thomas; grandson, T.J. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy F. I. Stormer; daughters, Mindy (Eric) Briddell, Amy (Roderick) Oaks; grandchildren, Megan Briddell, Daniel Potter, Qwen Sophia Oaks, Catherine (Robert) Sipniewski; great-grandchild, Emmett Sipniewski; brother, Bruce Stormer; sister, Sandra Volz. Family will greet friends 11am-1pm on Saturday, July 13 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering with a Funeral Service to begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial in Old Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's name to SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now