STORMER, Eugene Edward Age 76, of Centerville, passed away on July 10, 2019. Gene was born on May 5, 1943 in Dayton, OH to Joseph and Vera Stormer. He served 6 years in the National Guard and retired as an engineer from DP&L after 28 years. Gene loved dogs, firearms, and serving as an Elder for Fairhaven Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Thomas; grandson, T.J. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy F. I. Stormer; daughters, Mindy (Eric) Briddell, Amy (Roderick) Oaks; grandchildren, Megan Briddell, Daniel Potter, Qwen Sophia Oaks, Catherine (Robert) Sipniewski; great-grandchild, Emmett Sipniewski; brother, Bruce Stormer; sister, Sandra Volz. Family will greet friends 11am-1pm on Saturday, July 13 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering with a Funeral Service to begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial in Old Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's name to SICSA, 2600 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45419. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 12, 2019