TUCKER, Eugene "Gene" Age 92, passed away on June 6, 2019. Gene was born in Stanford, KY, on July 19, 1926 to Evelyn (Collier) Tucker. He moved to Franklin, OH, in 1929. He was an athlete who enjoyed baseball, basketball, football, and golf. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1944-1947. He worked at Armco Steel for 30 years and retired in 1986. He is survived by his son David Tucker of Pickerington, OH, and granddaughter Amy Lauderback of Augusta, WV. Per Gene's request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Care entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on June 7, 2019