WELLS, Eugene A. On Friday, October 11, 2019, Eugene A. Wells, loving husband, father and proud grandfather, passed away at the age of 87. Gene was born on March 12, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to Oliver and Gladys Wells. Gene graduated from Stivers High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara J. Reichstein. They raised two sons, Dennis and Stanley. Gene was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He began his career at NCR and retired from General Motors after 24 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 598 in Kettering, Ohio. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting activities, breakfast with his friends, and spending time at his Florida home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Wells of 55 years and his brother, Kenneth Wells. He is survived by current wife, Joanne (Andrews) Wells, sons, Dennis (Beth) and Stanley, grandchildren; Michael and Megan, sister; Gloria Harmon, and four nieces. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 pm until time of memorial service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, Ohio. Burial will follow at David Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eugene Wells to either , Grand Central Station PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate) or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019