TIPPLE, Eugenie "Jenny" Age 82 of Huber Heights passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Grandview Hospital. She was born in Athens, Greece on August 31, 1937 the daughter of Nikolas & Athina Melissinou. She is survived by her children Esther (Mark) Keller, Sara (Dan) Morrow and Andrew (Jennifer) Tipple; grandchildren Trevor & Ava Morrow and Nicholas Tipple; several nieces, nephews and extended family members and her special grand dogs Tess, Area, Darby and Tucker. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 36 years Joseph Glenn Tipple in 2004 and 4 brothers and sisters. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A private service and burial at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jenny's memory to , 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or The ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019