WALKER, Eulalia N. Age 83, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was a beloved longtime bus driver for the Centerville City Schools. Eulalia was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer "Jim" Walker III; and by two sisters, Marlene Morgan and Shirley Stewart. She is survived by daughters, Nancy Ann (Fred) Riffle, Jill (Ed) Willett and Wendy Walker; brothers, Alan (Katherine) Hamilton and Dennis Hamilton; grandchildren, Andrew Riffle, Whitney Riffle, Paul Willett and Madeline Willett; and by two great grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019