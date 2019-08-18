Home

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:30 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodland Cemetery,
118 Woodland Ave
Dayton, OH
Eunice FARRIS


1927 - 2019
Eunice FARRIS Obituary
FARRIS, Eunice Departed August 11, 2019. A resident of Maria Joseph Nursing Home. Retiree of the V.A. Medical Center Dayton, OH. In 1983, she moved to Chicago and lived with her daughter, re-entering the workforce as an Executive Secretary at Thresholds. She returned to Dayton in 2018. Member of the Goshen Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by parents Usher and Irene Richardson; sister Jane Reynolds, daughter Nannette Farris., son Walter (Bo Bo) Farris, Jr. She leaves, daughter Irene McFarland; brother Kenny Richardson (Connie Lawson); cousins Letitia Martin, Harrison Martin, Jr.; Johnette McKay; Marla Madison, Rashamon McKay; a dear friend Anna Norvell; devoted family friends Elmer Crigler; Richard Wilson, Adlesie Bush, Deborah Curington,, Sheldon Hampton. Visitation 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 South Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Funeral service will follow. Burial 10:00 a.m. Wednesday August 21, 2019 Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Eunice's memory to the , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
