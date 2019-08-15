|
HALCOMB, Eunice June Age 98, Hamilton, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born on January 1, 1921 in Champaign, Illinois the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Murray) Kelley. She is the widow of Clifford Halcomb who preceded her in death in 1976. June had been employed as a secretary for the Hamilton Board of Education and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Andrew) Zinsmeister, Hamilton; her brother, Ralph Kelley, Hamilton; two grandsons, Dave and Dan Halcomb and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Roy Kelley and four sisters, Opal Witt, Edith Doyle, Ruby Burger and Jeanetta Garrett. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Andrew Zinsmeister officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to , 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 15, 2019