RABE, Eusong Imm Age 64 of Kettering passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Chin Woo Imm. She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Hank Rabe; mother Kay Imm; children: Curt (Arenthia) Blacketer, Kyle (Carrie) Blacketer, Dorothi (Marty) Phillips, Steve (Becky) Rabe, Paul Rabe, and Elizabeth (Troy) Huliba; sister Eumie (Ted) Stroukoff; brother Eugene (Wichitra) Imm; grandchildren: Brenden Blacketer, Charlie and Shelby Phillips, Tony and Jack Rabe, Lily and Hank Rabe, and Max Huliba; and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held in Eusong's Honor at 11am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio 45459. Friends may visit from 10am until the time of service Thursday. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2019