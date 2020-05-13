Home

Calling hours
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Life in Christ Community Church
17 Whitmore Ave.
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
New Life in Christ Community Church
17 Whitmore Ave
ANDERSON, Euvonda Denise Born September 22, 1960 in Dayton, departed this life May 1, 2020. Euvonda graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1977. She received degrees from Miami Jacobs College, and Nyack College, New York. She worked a number of years at NCR Corporation, and was employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Preceded in death by parents, Milton Arthur and Mary Ann Anderson; sister, Sandra R. James; brother, Tony T. Anderson. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, devoted son, Brannon Anderson (Brandi); sisters, Barbara Hawks (Sterling), Zeta James, Billie S. Ober, Vicki T. Anderson; brother, Michael Anderson; six grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service 2-3 pm Saturday, May 16, at New Life in Christ Community Church, 17 Whitmore Ave. Calling hour 1 pm at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2020
