BRAMLISH (Stevens), Eva Faye 85, passed away March 9, 2020. She was born in S. Zanesville on August 14th, 1934. Eva spent her working career in the Dayton area. Jobs included accounting at Frank Z Chevrolet and an administration secretary for Miami Valley Independent School. She retired as an accounting supervisor for Metropolitan Insurance and as bookkeeper at Dad's Beavercreek Gymnastic School. Eva lived for her kids. Her husband, Dick, was the family's spark and she was the glue. Preceded in death by her parents Peter and Anna Mary Hansel Stevens; loving husband Charles Richard Bramlish; sisters, Rose Marie Cumley, Lubley Barbara Yeager, and Helen Eva Wilson; Survived by children Monica Bramlish, David (Laura) Bramlish, Robert (Debbie) Bramlish and Joyce (Drew) Robinson, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister Mary Ann Ridenour; brother Clarence Stevens. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St Paul Catholic Church in Westerville at 10:30 AM Monday, March 16th, 2020 with Fr. David Gwinner Celebrant. A brief Life Celebration will follow the mass at same location. Family and friends are welcome to either or both events. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery attended by family only. lieu of flowers, friends may contribute in his memory to Capital City Hospice. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com "God had a Great Day when He made Eva Bramlish"
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020