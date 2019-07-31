|
COX, Eva Marie 80, of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born in Leslie Co., Kentucky on Jan. 25, 1939 to Lawrence & Fannie (Napier) Barger. Eva was retired from General Motors and a member of the Eastern Star & V.F.W. #7741 Ladies Auxiliary. Preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Allen, Larry S. Bean & David Cox. Survived by her daughter, Kelli R. Bean-Key (Gerald Key); sons, Jack Allen, Sam Bean & Darren Bean; 6 grandchildren; sister, Sue Scarborough (Jim); brother, Eddie Barger; many other relatives & friends. Private service with burial at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019