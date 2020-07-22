HIXSON, Eva Grady Eva Grady Hixson, age 95, of Hamilton, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at The Woodlands of Hamilton. Eva was born on Arthur Ridge farm near East Bernstadt, Kentucky, on January 2, 1925, the daughter of Alexander "Tobe" and Alice (Isaacs) Grady. Eva grew up on a farm in tough times and attended a one room school. At an early age she knew that she was a city girl through and through. Eva moved to Hamilton, at age 16, to baby sit next generation family members. She then started work at the National Can company at age 17. She then was employed at Champion Paper for 42 years. Eva married Jack Hixson on May 17, 1947, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2012. She was a proud member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She is survived by nieces Betty Fields, Barbara Vanlandingham, Connie (Paul) Alcorn, Carol (Thurl) Golden, and Peggy O'Neal, nephews James (Norma) Pigg, Phillip (Brenda) Brown, John (Sue) Pigg, Gary (Kathy) Brown, and Larry (Amy) Brown. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Patricia Ann "Patti" Hixon, four sisters, Edna Stewart, Margaret Pigg, Alpha O'Neal and June Brown and three brothers, Luther Grady, John Grady and James Grady. Eva Grady Hixson the last surviving member of her Grady generation became and was the rightfully so "Queen" of the family. Eva experienced the passing of her parents, all of her siblings, her husband, and her only child but she held firm in her belief. She was the final keeper of the family memories, good and bad and when she shared a memory with you it was a special event maybe causing you to laugh and cry at the same time. Eva was loved by all that knew her and she returned the love on equal terms. She was a strong and gracious lady and her surviving generation will miss her beyond measure. Her surviving generation is blessed to have her as an Aunt. Private funeral services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Botts officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
