|
|
KIMBROUGH, Eva Mae Passed away December 28, 2019 at the age of 85 at Hospice of Butler-Warren Counties in Middletown, Ohio. She was born to the late Junius and Annie Mae Harden on December 26, 1934 in New Orleans, Louisiana. After completing her early education in Louisiana, she graduated from High School in Woodville Mississippi. She attended Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. She taught for two years in Mississippi before moving to Middletown, Ohio to join her sister and family. She started teaching in Middletown at Garfield Elementary School. While teaching she continued her education at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio where she received a Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling. She retired after working in a teaching and counseling capacity for 28 years. After retirement she could be found spending her leisure time working in her flower garden and spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also found time to help students who needed additional help with their school work. Eva accepted Christ at an early age and attended Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church with her husband and family. She was preceded in death by her siblings Dunk Junior Harden, Lawrence Leon Harden, and Carrie Jane (Nathaniel)Smith; two special nieces Ernestine McCrary and Gwendolyn Harvey. She leaves to cherish her memory: her devoted husband of 56 years, Thomas Kimbrough; one loving son, Jerome (Heather) Kimbrough of Middletown Ohio; 3 grandchildren, Ayesha (J. Cameron) Winfrey, Aaron Kimbrough, and Aliyah Kimbrough; 3 great-grandchildren; one brother Robert (Catherine) Harden of Detroit Michigan; one sister Lillie Stewart of Middletown, Ohio; one special Cousin, Jean (Lawrence) Gunnels of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Ann Kimbrough and Ruby Jones of Morristown, New Jersey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She chose to donate her remains to Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program for educational purposes. To honor her wishes, there will be no public memorial. She will be greatly missed by her family and community.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 4, 2020