LONG ADAMS (Walker), Eva V. Age 97, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her residence. Eva was a long time member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church and the Daughters of America. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ben W. Long & Oberlee T. Adams; sister, Beulah Walker; brothers, Clifford, Ted, Carroll, Haskel and Charles Walker; son-in-law, Denny Byrd; step-son, Larry Adams. Eva is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Sharron & Glenn Grogean of Englewood, Gayle Byrd and Bennie Walker, both of Huber Heights; step-daughter, Sandy (Adams) Thomas of TN; grandchildren, Steve (Becky) Grogean, Randy (Michele) Grogean, Sean (Carla) Powers, Heather (Chris) Soliz, Aubrey Lovell, Jeremy Maltzberger; great-grandchildren, Heather Collins, Dana Powers, Isaiah Lovell, Daniel Lovell, Noah Soliz, Miranda Grogean, Eva Grogean; great-great-grandson, Ryan Collins; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Robert Hooker officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to in Eva's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019