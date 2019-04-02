|
MACK, Eva J. Age 70, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at . Eva retired as a Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service and retired from the Women's Clinic at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center after an additional 20 years. She was a longtime member of Prairies Chapel, Chapel 3, at WPAFB. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Eva Stanford; and 7 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Jacinta Mack & fianc?, A.J. Brown of Huber Heights; son, Danny Mack Jr. of Dayton; sister, Carolyn Lynn; brothers, John T. Stanford & Lannie Stanford all of AL; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Prairies Chapel, 648 Chapel Lane with Reverend Vanetta Bellows officiating. The family will receive friends at Prairies Chapel from 12 noon Wednesday until service time. Further services and burial will be held in Eufaula, AL. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019