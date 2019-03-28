Home

Eva MOON
Eva MOON Obituary
MOON, Eva Lee On Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Tri-County Extended Care, surrounded by family, Eva Lee Moon, was called home to be with the Lord, at the age of 99. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Eva was born to the late Vergie and Walter Turner in Bedford, VA, on November 15, 1919. She married her best friend, Harry Legion Moon, on November 22, 1940. She relocated to Hamilton where she was a homemaker. Upon arriving in Hamilton, Eva served God and her community by becoming a member of St. Paul Pentecostal Church of God. She then went on to join House of Deliverance until she no longer could attend. She affectionately referred to her Pastor as "The Best Pastor in the Whole Wide World." She loved her church family and she was also Mother Moon. Eva was blessed with a large and loving family. She will be missed by friends, family, and all who knew her. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Legion Moon, Sr. and son, Harry Moon, Jr. Six brothers, Theodore R. Turner, Ernest Turner, Leroy Turner, James Turner, William Turner, Paul Nelms and two sisters, Helena Holmes and Sophie Graves also preceded her in death. Those left to cherish Eva's wonderful memory are her sisters, Mary Robinson and Dorothy Cooper of VA; her children, Evelyn Pogue, Lawrence Moon, and Margaret (Clarence) Doolittle, all of Fairfield; 22 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; and 54 great-great-grandchildren. She leaves her memory to her dearest friends, Willie "Bea" Duncan, Deloris "Lois" Allen, and Mattie Curtis. Visitation will be held from 10am until 11am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the House of Deliverance, 333 S. Second Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be at 11am on Saturday at the church with Bishop Greg Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice Care for their care/dedication to the Moon Family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 28, 2019
