|
|
WERTH (Raisch), Eva Naomi Passed away October 6, 2019. Eva was born April 5, 1928 to the late C.B. and Goldie (Todt) Raisch. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 36 years, Willard F. Werth, brothers, Ezra, David, and John Raisch, and sisters, Esther Yates, and Ruth Lashbrook Mitchell. She is survived by one older sister Martha Dowson, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Eva will be remembered by family, as a beloved aunt, and friends for her generous gifts, her warm smile, and the gratitude she showed for the many blessings she had in her life. In addition to supporting her family, she supported various organizations and special missions including Dayton Christian Schools and Fairhaven Church. Friends may call from 10 to 11 am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429. Services will immediately follow the visitation. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. Special thanks are extended to the staff at Bethany Village, Linden House, for their very special care over the past few years and to Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the: Willard and Eva Werth Scholarship Fund at Dayton Christian Schools, attn.: Director of Advancement, 9391 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342 or the Willard and Eva Werth Fund at the Dayton Foundation, 1401 South Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019