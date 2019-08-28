|
|
WILLIAMS, Eva Banfield 87, of Monroe, Ohio, went to be with Jesus on August 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Born in Menifee County, March 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Ada Gross Banfield. She was a devoted wife to Reverend Rodney G. Williams for over 71 years. She and her husband, Rodney, are both natives of Menifee County, Kentucky, and pastored over many churches within the First Church of God movement, spending the majority of their ministry at Yankee Road First Church of God in Middletown, Ohio. Eva was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 woman. She was always 'clothed in strength and dignity' and added her special Eva-sparkle to everything she touched. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Eva was a true homemaker and was an expert in sewing, cleaning, and cooking. She made the space around her beautiful, welcoming, and safe for all her loved ones. She prayed fiercely and diligently for all her friends and family, and the world is a better place because of the selfless love and prayers of Eva Banfield Williams. Heaven has been made more beautiful with the addition of her sweet, loving soul. Eva is survived by her husband Rodney G. Williams of Monroe, Ohio; two sons, Rick (Rhonda) Williams of Middletown, Ohio, Denny (Anita) Williams of Lebanon, OH; four grandchildren, Tyler (Amber) Williams, Ragan (Steve) Reeves, Nick Williams, and Rachel Williams; five great-grandchildren Ava, Evan, Brooke, Piper, and Grant. She is also survived by one sister, Charlotte Stiltner of Frenchburg, Kentucky; and one special niece and caregiver Donna Banfield of Monroe, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews. Eva is preceded in death by two sisters, Tressa Banfield Roberts and Jeri Banfield Hall, and three brothers, Junior (Mary) Banfield, Charles (Lily) Banfield, and Raymond Banfield. Eva will have services in both Kentucky and Ohio. Services in Kentucky will include visitation on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Northcutt & Son Funeral Home, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351 from 6-8 p.m. with a memorial service on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Owingsville First Church of God, 320 Slate Avenue, Owingsville, KY 40360 beginning at 2 p.m. with Reverend Lowell Rice and Reverend Roger Wells officiating. Services in Ohio will include visitation and a memorial service on Saturday, August 31, 2019, with visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. at Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044 with Reverend Lowell Rice and Reverend Kevin Collins officiating. Services will conclude with a burial at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Pallbearers will be Tyler Williams, Nick Williams, Steve Reeves, Chris Banfield, Colin Baker, Dan Osiecki. Honorary pallbearers will be Rhonda Williams, Anita Williams, Ragan Reeves, Rachel Williams, Amber Williams, Chelsea Swartz, Tami Osiecki, and Donna Banfield. Sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 28, 2019