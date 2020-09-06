1/1
EVANGELINE BAXTER
1931 - 2020
BAXTER, Evangeline "Ethel" Age 88, of Dayton, loving mother and doting grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020, just a few days short of 89. Ethel was born in 1931, in Kenosha, WI, to Frederick and Lucy Gerrish. In her own words, Ethel was most proud of being "a mother, a musician, and a pretty good quilter". As a "military wife", Ethel moved with her husband Don and family to numerous Air Force Bases in California, the Philippines, Missouri, Colorado, and Ohio, before settling down in Dayton. Early in life she worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph, as an organist for numerous Catholic churches, including the Dayton area's Ascension, Immaculate Conception, and Sacred Heart, and as both a piano and an organ teacher. She loved to quilt and belonged to several quilting groups; she often featured beloved "kitties" in her masterful work. She was a Master Gardener through the OSU Extension office. She shared her love of music as a volunteer at Dayton Public Radio (WDPR) and her love of nature as a long-standing volunteer at Cox Arboretum. Ethel was preceded in death by her father, Fred; her mother, Lucy; her sister, Blossom; and her husband, Don. She is survived by her four daughters, Donna, Sharon (Bob), Linda (Joel), and Alberta (Dave); and six grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The James M Cox, Jr. Arboretum Foundation at 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449, in the name of Ethel Baxter. A memorial service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery on a date to be determined; friends who wish to celebrate Ethel's life at the memorial are requested to notify the family via: eebmemorial@gmail.com. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
