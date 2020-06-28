MAAG, Eve M. Age 61, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She is survived by her parents, John and Joanne Aiple; brothers, Chris (Kim) and John E. Aiple; sons, John Zachary (Laura) Maag and Christopher Maag; and grandsons, Jacob and Ryan Maag. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.