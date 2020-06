MAAG, Eve M. Age 61, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She is survived by her parents, John and Joanne Aiple; brothers, Chris (Kim) and John E. Aiple; sons, John Zachary (Laura) Maag and Christopher Maag; and grandsons, Jacob and Ryan Maag. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com