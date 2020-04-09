|
GLOVER, Eveda Age 95, passed away April 5, 2020. She was born February 16, 1925 in Premium, KY to Steve and Ada Breeding. Eveda married Arthur Glover while he was serving in the US Navy during WWII. They began their family and she devoted her life to being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She attended the Nazarene Church in Trenton and Franklin. She was preceded in death by: her parents; Arthur, husband of 65 years; sister, Esteva; and brothers Lincoln, Thomas and Barton. Eveda is survived by: son, Barry (Sharon) Glover of Carlisle; daughter, Karen Sue Fugate of Westerville; daughter, Bridget (David) Vest of Franklin. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren: David, Jimmy, Nathan, Matthew, Tony, Jaimie, Morgan, Shelby, Haylee, Anthony, Jr., Kimberly and Aria; brother, Bartley (Marty); sister, Freda; sister-in-law, Marguerite; other numerous relatives and her little dog, Kelly. Love and Kindness defined Eveda. Thank you to the nurses and eldercare assistants at Otterbein nursing facility and Hospice of Otterbein. Services will be held for immediate family due to the current risk of virus. There will be live streaming of the service and a dvd of the service can be ordered. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers.org."We are so lucky to have known someone who is so hard to say goodbye to". Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2020