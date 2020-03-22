|
|
AUGUST (DeBrosse), Evelyn Louise "Evie" Age 79, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Dayton, OH, on March 14, 1940, to Urban and Laura DeBrosse; the youngest of their eight children. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Helen (Charles) LaVielle, Sr. Jeanette DeBrosse, SND de Namur, Ruth (John) Gale, Lucille (Jacque) Frantz, Rita Ostdiek, brother Carl DeBrosse, and brother-in-law Pete Cooley. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Donald August, daughter Lisa (David) Lindamood, and sons Alan (Nancy) August and Glen (Amy) August. Grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Michael), Eric, Sami, Kelsey (Matt), Kara, Logan, and Macy; and one great grandchild, Molly. She is also survived by her sister Adele Cooley, sisters-in-law Betty DeBrosse, Rosanne August, Carol August, and brothers-in-law Fritz Ostdiek and Larry August. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and friends. Evie was a 1958 graduate of St. Joseph Commercial High School. After high school she worked as a legal secretary. She also worked part-time for Elder Beerman, Carroll High School, and was the former Treasurer for the Mad River Township Association. She was an active member of the Chaminade Julienne St. Joe's Reunion Committee. Evie was a member of St. Helen Parrish for 56 years, donating many hours working their annual festival, and helping out the school in many capacities as a mother of three. She was generous to all and her concern was always about their well-being and comfort; but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Evie's final gift was in donating her body to Wright State University's Anatomical Gift Program. Due to the current pandemic crises, funeral arrangements have been postponed until further notice. A private burial at Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date, as well, following the return of her cremains. The family would like to thank the staff at Soin Hospital, Beavercreek Health & Rehab, and Hospice (Vitas Healthcare) for their outstanding care and compassion. You all helped to lighten our burden. Please - no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Vitas Healthcare/Hospice (3055 Kettering Blvd, Suite 400, Moraine, OH 45439 / 937-299-5379) or another charity of your liking, in her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2020