BACK (nee Austin), Evelyn M. Born April 12, 1935. Passed away December 22, 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert Back. Cherished mother of Robert Back, Dorothy Posillico, Susan Northern, and Sheila Martin. Dear grandmother of Amy, April, Robert & Justin Back; Bryon & Michael Posillico; Dennis & Joshua Northern; and Lisa Back. Great grandmother of twelve. Loving sister of Bonnie Austin Walker. Also survived by the Talbot nieces & nephews; Mike, Tami, Julie, Mark, Joe & Jenny; and family friend, Scott Welbaum. The family held a private viewing and will be receiving friends for a memorial graveside service in the spring. See shortenandryan.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 29, 2019
