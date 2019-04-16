|
BELUE, Evelyn Evelyn Belue, age 99, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Evelyn was born on February 14, 1920 in Marcum, KY to the late Dellie Napier and Chester Napier. Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Chester (Kristine) Belue and Larry (Jan) Belue; sister, Calleen Matlock; grandchildren, Mary (Scott) Daniels, Kim (Angie) Zehring, Kris Zehring, Jason Belue, Stacey (Aaron) Sparks, and Rusty Belue; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Belue; two sons, James Ralph Belue and Delbert Eddie (Patti) Belue; 3 sisters and 1 brother. A visitation for Evelyn will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Springboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to or Springboro Baptist Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com or www.anderson-fh.com for the Belue family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 16, 2019