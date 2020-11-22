1/1
Evelyn BUSCHUR
BUSCHUR, Evelyn

Josephine "Shorty"

Age 93, Evelyn passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Trinity Community at Beavercreek, from COVID-19.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and

Bernadine Koverman, husband Louis Buschur, son Jim Buschur, son-in-law Jim Sissom, and grandson Jimmy Sissom. Also preceded in death by siblings Roger, Orville, Joanne, and Jeanette.

She is survived by her children Barb (Mark) Eby, Linda (John) Marlow, Roy (Julie) Buschur, Mary Sissom, and Urbie (Peggy) Buschur. She is also survived by her grandchildren JR (Rachel), Chad (Debra), Jamie (Brad), John Micheal, Kristina (Karl), Jonathon, Matthew (Sara), Mogan, and three great-grandchildren.

Evelyn loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed being outdoors and dearly loved her sweet little dog Candy. She will be incredibly missed.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later, safer date.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the: COVID-19 Response Fund for Greater Dayton.

https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html?fund=COVID_19_Response_Fund_for_Greater_Dayton_1652.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
