CHRISTIAN, Evelyn Mae "Peggy" Age 90, of New Carlisle, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born to Cory and Nellie (Heffner) Reaver on March 4, 1930, in Miami County, Ohio. She attended Bethel School and graduated in 1948. She married Clarence E. Christian "Junior" on September 25, 1948. She was perfectly happy being a homemaker, wife and mother. She was a member of the former United Church of Christ in Phonton, Ohio, where she taught Sunday School and later attended the Alcony Grace Church in Alcony, Ohio. She supported and helped with her husband's excavating business and development of Country Haven Mobile Home Court in Medway, Ohio. Over the years they attended and displayed restored steam engines and antique heavy equipment at shows in the U.S. and Canada and made many good friends. Peggy is survived by brother, Gene Reaver and wife, Shirley; her son, Rodney and wife, Pam; daughter, Nancy and husband, Greg Thomas; grandsons, Christian Thomas and wife, Shannon and Matthew Wilkerson and wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Gage Thomas and fiancée, Emma Younce and Chloee Thomas; William, Cameron and Taylor Wilkerson and extended family. Preceded in death by her parents and husband of nearly sixty-nine years. Special thanks to Compassus Hospice of Dayton, Ohio, Pastor Keith Gebhart and the Springmeade Marigold House Assisted Living staff. Public visitation Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 11:00 am-12:00 pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral services at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial in the New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 7755 Paragon Rd, #106, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com