CUTRER, Evelyn



Age 88, of Dayton, formerly of Kentwood, LA, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. Evelyn moved to Dayton to be close to family and was a



member of The Prairies Chapel. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Donald &



Sandra Cutrer of LA; daughter & son-in-law, Joyce & Patrick Smith of Dayton; sisters, Mae Helen Hookfin & Bernadine Blackborn; brother, William Cutrer, all of LA; grandchildren, Akerial (Charles) Porter, Reinaldo (Laura) Smith, Scottie (Latisha) Smith, and Catherine Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service, 11AM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel with Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiating. Interment: Byron Cemetery. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Wednesday from



9 AM until service time at the funeral home. Attendees must follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.



