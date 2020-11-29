1/1
Evelyn CUTRER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUTRER, Evelyn

Age 88, of Dayton, formerly of Kentwood, LA, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. Evelyn moved to Dayton to be close to family and was a

member of The Prairies Chapel. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Donald &

Sandra Cutrer of LA; daughter & son-in-law, Joyce & Patrick Smith of Dayton; sisters, Mae Helen Hookfin & Bernadine Blackborn; brother, William Cutrer, all of LA; grandchildren, Akerial (Charles) Porter, Reinaldo (Laura) Smith, Scottie (Latisha) Smith, and Catherine Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service, 11AM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel with Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiating. Interment: Byron Cemetery. A Walk Through Visitation will be held on Wednesday from

9 AM until service time at the funeral home. Attendees must follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services Huber Heights Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved