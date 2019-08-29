Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phillips Temple CME Church
3620 Shiloh Springs Rd.
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillips Temple CME Church
3620 Shiloh Springs Rd.
Evelyn DIXON Obituary
DIXON, Evelyn B. Departed this life August 23, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Marietta, Georgia and has lived in Dayton for over 70 years. She was the owner of "The Wishing Well" next to "Dixon's Formal Wear" where she and her husband, Rubin, shared their business. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Rubin; daughter, Shelia Dixon-Towles; sons, Rev. Anthony (Joyce) Dixon, Kevin Dixon, Dwayne Dixon; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; a host of loving relatives and friends. Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 30, 2019 at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Pastor James Washington officiating. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
