DuVALL, Evelyn Sue Age 82, formerly of Hamilton died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Bridgeway Pointe, Cincinnati. She was born in Hamilton on June 11, 1937, the daughter of Carl A. and Dorothy E. (Weik) Grammel. She was a 1955 graduate of Hamilton High School. Evelyn married John "Jack" DuVall on May 3, 1958 in Hamilton and he preceded her in death on January 2, 2015. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She had been an organist for Redeemer United Church of Christ, St. John United Church of Christ, Disciples Church of Christ and Lindenwald United Methodist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Denise (Steve) Lantis, West Chester and Donna (Douglas) Wolfe, Fairfield; a son, Douglas DuVall, Cincinnati; seven grandchildren, Brad (Julie) Lantis, Julie (Alex) Duwel, Matthew (Rebecca) Lantis, Holly (Justin) Bates and Heather Wolfe, Douglas (Lorri) Wolfe and Valerie (Dan) Costello; eight great grandchildren and three nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister Charlotte Grammel. Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Joe Schrock officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203-1742 or Zion Lutheran Church Women's Group, 212 S. Front St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020