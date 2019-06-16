EVANS, Evelyn C. 73, of Springfield, passed away June 12, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born April 4, 1946 in Pedro, Ohio. Mrs. Evans had worked at Solid Gold Self Storage, and she enjoyed taking drives to look at wildlife. Survivors include four children, Thomas G. Evans II, Tammie Evans, George Evans, and Daniel Evans, all of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Annabel (Shane), Mark, Tandra (Pat), Trista (Michael), Travis (Haley), Brendon, Hayden (Brittany), and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Rabecca, Matthew, Iris, Hunter, Sophie, Joshua, Arabella, Emberly, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Mildred Madeline (Perry) and John Francis Murray; father, Bert Blair; significant other, James Copley; father of her children, Thomas G. Evans, Sr.; son, David Travis Evans; grandson, Matthew; and her sister, Phyllis. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Miller officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary