FOOTE, Evelyn R. Age 90 of Kettering, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Brookdale of Kettering. She was born on September 19, 1929 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia the daughter of Ray and Nettie (Phillips) Herron. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sister. Evelyn is survived by her loving family, children, Linda (Larry) Manny, Brenda (Brian) Mefford, Rodney (Kim) Foote, grandchildren Kimberly (Aaron) Oakes and Tyler Foote, great grandchildren Aiden and Ella, and sister Nadine Garland. Evelyn spent her career as a self-employed/owner hairdresser for 50 years. She loved her Lord and devoted her life to studying the Holy Bible. Most of all she loved time spent with her family, she will be greatly missed by all who love her. Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:30am at Trissel Cemetery. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers in Evelyn's memory to: Brookdale Hospice, 2621 Dryden Rd. Suite 204 Moraine, Ohio 45439, (937)-429-3677
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020