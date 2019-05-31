GREENFIELD, Evelyn Louise "Sam" Bishop Age 72, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at where she had been a patient for nine days. She was born February 3, 1947 in Oneida, Kentucky and moved to Ohio when she was 5 years old. She graduated from Lemon Monroe High School, and was employed as a bartender for the Elks Lodge 257 and the American Legion Post 218. She was a member of the Church of God in Jesus in West Middletown, and formerly served as the Chaplain for Elks Lodge 257. Preceding her in death were her father, Ben Bishop; her mother, Helen Seale Oditt; her husband, Chuck Greenfield in 2016; one son, Danny Williams in 2006; and her sister, Christine Tibbs. She will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all those who knew her and loved her. She is survived by one son, David Williams; two daughters Talena (Joe) Longworth and Trina (Jerry) Stacy; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; sister, Faye Rose; several nieces, nephews and extended family and a host of friends. Visitation will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Rodney Griffin officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary