IRETON, Evelyn M. Evelyn M. Ireton, age 84, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on July 5, 2020, in Good Shepherd Village. She was born August 13, 1935, in Springfield, the daughter of Clifford and Esther (Ryan) Hopkins Sr. Evelyn had been a member of the Clifton Avenue Church of God and she enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her beloved family. Survivors include her loving children; Ricard Lee Smith (Colleen), Gary Clifford Smith (Robin), Sherry Lynn Smith (Dean Brickles), Kim Arnold (Nick Buchanan) and Timmy Ireton, many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one brother; Clifford (Pat) Hopkins Jr. and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Albert Ireton, in 1984, children; Charles Smith, Mary Charlene Rose and Colleen Smith and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Friday, in the JONES KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, in the funeral home with Rev. James Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
.