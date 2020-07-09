1/1
EVELYN IRETON
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IRETON, Evelyn M. Evelyn M. Ireton, age 84, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on July 5, 2020, in Good Shepherd Village. She was born August 13, 1935, in Springfield, the daughter of Clifford and Esther (Ryan) Hopkins Sr. Evelyn had been a member of the Clifton Avenue Church of God and she enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her beloved family. Survivors include her loving children; Ricard Lee Smith (Colleen), Gary Clifford Smith (Robin), Sherry Lynn Smith (Dean Brickles), Kim Arnold (Nick Buchanan) and Timmy Ireton, many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one brother; Clifford (Pat) Hopkins Jr. and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; Albert Ireton, in 1984, children; Charles Smith, Mary Charlene Rose and Colleen Smith and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Friday, in the JONES KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, in the funeral home with Rev. James Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved