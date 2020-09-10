1/1
Evelyn Kathleen ASHLEY
2020 - 2020
ASHLEY, Evelyn Kathleen EVELYN KATHLEEN ASHLEY, left our world far too soon on September 6, 2020. She was born on August 3, 2020, daughter of Josh and Alicyn (Carlson) Ashley. She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory both of her parents; sisters, Adalyn and Hendricks; grandparents, Chris (Rose) Ashley, Sharon Carlson, Vanessa (Jamie) Rau and Judy Ashley; great-grandparents, Elenita Ashley and Alice (Richard) Carlson, Francis (Ululani) Young, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was welcomed into heaven by the loving arms of her grandfather, Steven Carlson and great-grandfather, William Ashley. Although her time on Earth was short, the impact she left on her family is immeasurable and will never be forgotten. Family and friends may gather to celebrate Evelyn on Friday, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
