Evelyn KENDRICK Obituary
KENDRICK, Evelyn Kendrick 84 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. Evelyn was born on August 11, 1935 to Tommy Lee and Clara (Tugle) Barrett who precede her in death, also preceding her in death was her beloved husband Claude Kendrick in 2017 and daughter Veverline Davis. Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory, her children Sherry Brahim-Imam, Teresa Kendrick, Calvin Kendrick and Jacqueline Kendrick. Also surviving are two brothers Johnnie Barrett, Rufus (Bessie) Barrett, 9 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces nephews and friends. Evelyn received her BA of Theology from Lighthouse Christian College. She then was Pastor at Sure Foundation Holiness Church, and had been a cook at Treasure Island many years ago. Services for Evelyn will held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Messages of sympathy and support may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020
