KING, Evelyn Born December 23, 1934 in Rochelle, Georgia to Rev. Joseph Pate, Sr. and Mattie Bell Jones. She passed away on March 11, 2020 age 85. She was preceded in death by her husband, James King, Sr. Evelyn leaves to cherish her memories: one son, James, Jr. (Iris), three daughters, Valerie Hamilton (Thomas), Anita King, Laverne Williams (Carey), three granddaughters, Lanico King, Andrea King-Lowman (Michael) and Kristina King, eight great-grandchildren, three sisters, Sylvia Alkins, Linda Barrett and Josephine McGriff (Courtney), one special brother-in-law, Ron Alkins, a large loving family and an abundance of friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11:30am until time of services at 1pm at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr., Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2020