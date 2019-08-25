|
LEWIS, Evelyn M. "Evie" 92, of Kettering, passed peacefully August 3, 2019 under the gentle care of Bella Care Hospice in Dublin, OH. Preceded by loving parents, Harold P. and Edith M. (Shoffner) Lewis, all 4 siblings, Viv (Bill) Munro, Bob (Shirley) Lewis, Mary Jo (Gordon) Lanum, and Dick (Clara) Lewis, and best friend Carole Simpson. Survived by sister-in-law Clara, 12 dedicated nieces and nephews, and many great and great great nieces and nephews all of whom she stayed in close communication with despite distances across the country. Graduate of The Ohio State University and teacher at Cleveland School (Dayton) where she taught 2nd and 3rd grade for 32 years. Cancer survivor. Longtime member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church (Columbus) and member Christ Church (Kettering). Evie traveled the world with Carole and other teacher friends during her summers. She made many trips to Europe, Scandinavia, Asia, and the Middle East, returning home each time to share her experiences with her students. After retirement, she was very involved in the Dayton Opera Guild where she and Carole directed the award-winning Children's Traveling Opera. She had an impact on many lives including those of wonderful caregivers of FirstLight Home Care (Newark group) during her last months. A memorial will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Friends and family will be received beginning at noon; service begins at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Opera Guild Remembrance Fund, c/o Dana H. Kane, Opera Guild of Dayton, 2701 Bellsburg Dr., Dayton, OH 45459-3533. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019